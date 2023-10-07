Joe Biden’s latest loan giveaway spits on average Americans AGAIN

If you’re wondering why the national debt has crossed $33 trillion and is still growing, start with the fact that President Joe Biden just loves spending other people’s money.

For example, he can’t quit student-loan giveaways.

Last week saw him approve another $9 billion in “relief” (including outright cancellation), destined for 125,000 borrowers.

That brings the total so far to $127 billion for 3.6 million borrowers.

And that eye-watering number would be higher still if the Supreme Court hadn’t tossed Biden’s initial loan-giveaway plan, which would’ve cost taxpayers at least $400 billion — though the president went right on forgiving loans afterward.

It also doesn’t take into account the vast overall cost of Biden’s income-driven repayment scheme for loans — the SAVE Plan.

(The name is a bad joke: All it will do is spend.)

That, per the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget model, will cost Americans $475 billion over the next decade.

