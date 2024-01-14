Joe Biden’s handling of the Middle East crisis is just downright dangerous

With new signs each day pointing toward a broader war in the Middle East, it’s important to recall the string of events that got us here. It began Oct. 7 with the Hamas terrorist invasion of Israel, leading it to respond with aerial and ground attacks in Gaza.Almost immediately, Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon began firing rockets to force Israel to divert troops and weapons to its northern border. The next round of attacks — more than 100 — came from groups in Iraq and Syria and were aimed at American military bases.More recently, the Houthis in Yemen began striking cargo ships in the Red Sea. If you think something big is brewing, it’s not your imagination.But the seemingly random developments are confusing unless you connect the dots and see the big picture. Then everything is crystal clear — all roads lead to Iran. Quick, somebody tell President Biden.

