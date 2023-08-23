Joe Biden’s Email Alias on Government Network Raises Suspicion

President Joe Biden’s official government email alias in 2016 raised concern among Republicans, who question why “Robert L. Peters” received an email that cc’d Hunter Biden about Ukraine. The email to Joe Biden’s alias account contained an attachment that House investigators last Thursday requested the National Archives disclose to Congress. Investigators are also interested to know why Hunter Biden was cc’d on the email concerning Ukraine.

Hunter Biden’s laptop contained 27 emails linked to Joe Biden’s “Robert L. Peters” alias, Marco Polo’s dossier cataloged. Many of the emails are personal and unrelated to government business. However, others possibly capture official government business. Joe Biden’s alias received the 2016 email from John Flynn, a former senior adviser to Joe Biden. Flynn sent the email by the usual White House “@ovp.eop.gov” domain name.

