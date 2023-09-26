Joe Biden’s Dog Bites Another Secret Service Agent: 11th Known Incident

President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, has reportedly bitten another Secret Service agent — the 11th known incident.

The latest biting incident involving the two-year-old German Shepherd was confirmed on Tuesday when United States Secret Service (USSS) chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN that it occurred.

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on the complex,” the statement said.

More here.