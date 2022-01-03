BREITBART:

President Joe Biden’s progressive deputies are boasting about their efforts to fast-track foreigners into Americans’ jobs, society, and voting booths.

“I’m immensely proud of the USCIS workforce … [for] enacting numerous operational and policy changes in response to executive orders from the Biden-Harris Administration,” said a statement from Ur Jaddou, the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency within Alejandro Mayorkas’ Department of Homeland Security.

The USCIS agency processes foreigners’ requests for work permits, green cards, and citizenship. The agency helps people overseas for U.S. jobs, it helps migrants who illegally sneak over the border, and it helps migrants who are released into the United States by Mayorkas’ customs and border officials.

From October 2020 to the end of September 2021, according to Jaddou, the agency provided citizenship t0 855,000 migrants and rewarded 172,000 people with green cards for taking jobs needed by Americans.

