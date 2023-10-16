Joe Biden’s brother Jim is tied to fraud scheme where he allegedly used $125,000 in ‘business loans’ for personal expenses including Philadelphia Eagles season tickets

Confidential Treasury documents reveal President Biden’s younger brother is embroiled in an allegedly fraudulent scheme in which he used business loans to pay off personal expenses.James ‘Jim’ Biden, 74, is named in three Suspicious Activity Reports filed by banks to the Treasury Department and exclusively viewed by DailyMail.com, tying him to the alleged fraud.

The documents were uncovered during an investigation of James Biden’s former business partner, Michael Lewitt, who has been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with ‘misappropriating’ $4.7 million from his hedge fund.Lewitt was accused by the SEC last month of lying to his investors by plowing $30million of their money into distressed hospital companies rather than more liquid investments and allegedly ‘misappropriat[ing] at least $4.7 million’ from his fund.

