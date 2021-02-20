Page Six:

He’s partying like it’s 1999 — and there’s no COVID-19 pandemic at all.

President Joe Biden’s younger brother threw caution to the wind Thursday night as he joined a crowd of maskless revelers at fighter Floyd Mayweather’s lavish Ft. Lauderdale birthday bash, Page Six can reveal.

Francis “Frank” Biden showed little concern for social distancing as he stopped to pose for photos at the soirée with the boxing legend and a pair of other partygoers, Jas “Limitless” Mathur and former US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar.

Dressed in a blue sports coat and button-down, Frank looked relaxed alongside his A-list pals.

A source told Page Six that Frank is fully vaccinated and wore a mask the entire time except for taking photos.

Neither Frank nor a White House spokesperson immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment. The President has made frequent calls for people to wear masks in public because of the ongoing pandemic, though he hasn’t always done so himself.

A second source told Page Six that the party, which was co-hosted by longtime friends Mayweather and Mathur at The Venue, cost Mathur $700,000 and included a performance from Jacquees.

