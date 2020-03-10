DC Whispers

The Biden family’s links to potentially illegal get-rich-quick schemes just grew even more messy this week as multiple reports detailed an FBI investigation into James Biden, the brother of the former Vice President, and his ties to a healthcare scheme that is said to have paid him more than a half-million dollars. A mysterious FBI raid. New allegations from former executives. Questions are swirling about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s brother. The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a health care business linked to Joe Biden’s brother in late January, seizing boxes of documents. The raid of an Americore Health hospital represented a deepening of the legal morass surrounding James Biden’s recent venture into health care investing at a time when questions about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s relatives, and their alleged connection to the former vice president’s public service, continue to dog his presidential campaign

