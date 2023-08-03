Joe Biden wrote letter to Hunter biz partner Devon Archer after 2011 China lunch — despite claims of never discussing son’s business

Vice President Joe Biden told his son Hunter’s former business associate Devon Archer in early 2011 that he was “happy” the two were partners — in a postscript to a note thanking Archer for attending a lunch with visiting Chinese President Hu Jintao.

“I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu,” Biden told Archer in the letter dated Jan. 20, 2011.

“I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed lunch. Thanks for coming,” the missive concluded.

Biden, who maintains he has never discussed business with his son, attached a handwritten note to the letter: “P.S. Happy you guys are together,” an apparent reference to their Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm.

Archer shared the letter with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as part of an interview published Wednesday and The Post also acquired a copy of the note.

“What was he thanking you for?” Carlson asked Archer, who on Monday answered questions behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee about his work with Hunter Biden to court wealthy figures in China, Russia and Ukraine while Joe Biden was vice president.

