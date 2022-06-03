NY Post

President Joe Biden took a dismissive jab at Elon Musk over reports that the mogul has a “super bad feeling” about the American economy. “Lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” a sarcastic Biden said at a press conference Friday when asked about Musk’s reported views. The president’s comments came hours after Reuters reported that Musk told executives at Tesla that he wants to axe 10% of the automaker’s 100,000-person workforce due to his gloomy view on the future of the economy. When asked about Musk’s dour outlook — as well as similar pessimism from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon — Biden struck a more optimistic tone and touted recent investments from other automakers. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly,” Biden said, referencing Ford’s announcement on Thursday that it plans to add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

Read more at the NY Post