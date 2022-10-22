Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) welcomed a foreign population at the United States-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022 that exceeds the populations of 15 states. As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s DHS has overseen the largest inflow of illegal immigration in a single fiscal year with more than 2.2 million border crossers and illegal aliens having arrived at the southern border from October 1, 2021, to September 20, 2022. “We have simply never seen these numbers before in our history, and the Biden open-borders policies are the reason,” former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Mark Morgan, a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said in a statement. “As bad as it has gotten, things will only get worse, and I fear what major catastrophe could come next,” Morgan continued. The record-breaking level of illegal immigration indicates that in fiscal year 2022, Biden’s DHS welcomed a foreign population to the U.S. that exceeds the resident populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Montana, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Hawaii, West Virginia, Idaho, Nebraska, and New Mexico. “The time for excuses is over—the next Congress needs to take actual steps to hold this administration accountable for the chaos and carnage they have unleashed on our southwest border,” former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan, also a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said: This is a shameful episode in our history, and the ones who are suffering are not the elites in their gated and secured Beltway communities. It’s the Border Patrol agents being overwhelmed on a daily basis. It’s the families who have been ripped apart losing a loved one to fentanyl or other drugs. And it’s the migrants themselves, who are worthless to the cartels once they’ve been paid. The next Congress better do something about it.

