The Mental Recession:

BIDEN: “And this is my concluding comment to you all. It’s time, remember who in God’s name we are. This is the United States of America. There is nothing we’ve ever decided to do we’ve been unable to do. Period. That’s not hyperbole. We have never, never, never failed when we’re together. And ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to get up. Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Even his supporters know who he is. We got to let him know who we are.

We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts. And so, folks, if you’re interested, join me. I could use the help, because [inaudible] must defeat this President to change the trajectory of this country. Thank you all very, very much. I guess I take questions now.”