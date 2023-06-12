President Joe Biden released a “message to the world” for Pride month. After a Pride celebration that saw the Progress Flag draped over the White House, Biden took to Twitter to speak about one of his favorite topics of late, sex changes for kids.

“I know that too many people in the LGBTQI+ community are worried and afraid about their future and their safety,” Biden said.

“I want to send a message to the entire community – especially to transgender children,” he said.

Trans kids have been a mainstay of Biden’s rhetoric since taking office. On last year’s Trans Day of Visibility, a brand new holiday because apparently an entire month devoted to Pride wasn’t enough, Biden urged American parents to “affirm your kids.”

So-called affirmation means the acceptance by parents that a child’s whim to live as the opposite sex is a permanent feeling and must be heeded and futhered with the full force of the medical industry.

Affirmation entails the adminstering of puberty blockers which stunt growth, cross-sex hormones which create secondary sex characteristics of the opposite sex, resulting in permanent gynomastia in boys, facial hair, body hair, and lowered voices in girls. Surgeries can also be involved, with double mastectomies for girls as young as 13, and genital surgeries for 18 year olds causing sterility.

“You are loved,” Biden tweeted. “You are heard. You are understood. You belong.”

