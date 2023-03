President Joe Biden tripped again Sunday on the steps leading up to Air Force One, potentially putting his 80-year-old body in danger of a severe tumble that could hospitalize him.

🚨 Joe Biden tripped up the stairs on Air Force One — AGAINpic.twitter.com/M4n7MmpEN3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 6, 2023

Despite the lengthy steps up to the presidential plane, neither the Secret Service nor the first lady accompanied the president when he made his latest stumble as he prepared to depart Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

READ MORE