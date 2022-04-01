Breitbart

President Joe Biden’s deputies have announced they will lift the Title 42 barrier at the southern border on May 23, allowing a vast wave of wage-cutting, rent-spiking migrants into America’s job and housing markets. “We are increasing our capacity to process new arrivals, evaluate asylum requests,” said a statement from Alejandro Mayorkas, who heads Biden’s Department of Homeland Security and is trying to build an extra immigration system that operates alongside annual limits set by Congress. The formal announcement implies that the president will not block the border-opening plan by his deputies. Without the Title 42 rules, Mayorkas and his allies insist they are required to let anyone at the border appeal for asylum. The process has been overloaded, ensuring that all people who apply for asylum can legally work and live in the United States for several years. “Their plan is to move people into the country faster,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said on March 30. “That’s their whole plan.” The administration’s policy is “not to make it better, but to actually make it worse,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) added.

