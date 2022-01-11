BREITBART:

President Joe Biden plans to deliver an angry speech condemning Georgia’s election integrity laws on Tuesday, describing Republicans as a domestic threat to the right to vote and democracy itself.

The White House previewed excerpts from Biden’s address which will portray him as a dominant force against the “shadow” and the domestic threat posed by Republicans in Georgia and across the country.

From the White House preview of the speech:

Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic.

Biden will challenge the United States Senate for failing to move forward on legislation that would federalize state and local elections, barring election integrity laws passed into law since the 2020 election.

“And so the question is where will the institution of United States Senate stand?” Biden will ask.

MORE FROM BREITBART