RedState.com

This Biden-Pelosi-Obama crowd is a tricky cast of characters that likes to tuck surprise goodies into immense legislation, hoping no one spots them until it’s too late. Remember Nancy Pelosi back in 2010 saying the House had to pass the 2,500-plus page ObamaCare bill in order to see what was in it? So, we could just take Barack Obama’s word that if you liked your doctor and health plan, you could keep them. This year, with a complicit and/or oblivious Joe Biden in the White House, Pelosi’s tax-happy House has slipped into legislation a pilot study to tax all American drivers by the actual miles they each drive, in addition to the per-gallon gas tax. That would require a mileage meter tracking where every vehicle goes every mile. Then there’s the plan to tax capital gains when they appear on your statement, even before you sell that investment and actually get the profit. Now, what’s just come out is a Joe Biden plan to abolish cash bail for violent suspects. No, seriously. Because, you know, why would any accused murderer skip town? Some of you reactionaries may miss the equity issue here. Accused violent criminals, many black and poor, have had to post large bail to gain freedom, while the rest of us don’t. See? Joe Biden has noticed his public job approval cratering for some time now. So, he’s going all-in to keep progressive support. Biden’s used the same thinking with the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who’ve flowed across the southern border since he took office. Just get them into the country, un-vetted and unmasked. Bus or fly them around to dozens of states. We’ll get to them later. Trust us. Why would any hide anywhere? Not! Biden’s newest gimmick slithered out this week as part of his 42-page National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. The administration is claiming it’s the first of its kind, which doesn’t make something necessarily wise. There are often good reasons why such plans have not been attempted before. But who cares? It sounds good splashed across friendly media.

Here’s how Joe Biden explains it in the report: We are also committed to increasing federal oversight and accountability for police departments and prosecutors’ offices to address systemic misconduct, including gender bias and sexual misconduct. And we will work to end cash bail and reform our pretrial system, recognizing the harm these processes cause, particularly for Black women and families.

This latest cockamamie Joe Biden idea comes as violent crime has surged high on the list of Americans’ serious concerns, even fears. Last year’s murder number totaled 21,500 nationally, 77 percent involving guns. That’s almost 60 homicides per day every day all year. That’s an increase of 5,000 in one year over 2019, the largest annual increase in U.S. killing in three decades. Murders climbed 35 percent in cities over a quarter-million.

Read more at RedState