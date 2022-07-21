President Joe Biden tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning, the White House revealed, just hours after returning from a trip to Massachusetts.

The White House said Biden, age 79, is only experiencing “very mild symptoms” and is fully vaccinated and boosted with four shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The president’s last negative coronavirus test was Tuesday, the White House revealed, indicating it is possible he was positive during his trip to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Biden was not seen wearing a mask in public during his trip, as he met and traveled with Massachusetts officials to deliver a speech warning of the dangers of climate change. He also spent time shaking hands and greeting Democrat officials and supporters after his speech.

READ MORE