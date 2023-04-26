Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on his abysmal economy at the Washington Hilton.

Biden attacked “MAGA extremists” and told a completely made-up story about his grandfather shortly after announcing his 2024 reelection campaign.

80-year-old Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video posted to Twitter at 6 am eastern.

His reelection launch is already off to an awkward start.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday couldn’t even explain what Joe Biden meant when he said he’s going to “finish the job.”

KJP couldn’t even answer basic questions about Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Biden told a bizarre story about his “grandpop” during remarks at the Washington Hilton.

“My grandpop — who I never met, died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born,” Biden said.

This is a lie.

Biden’s grandpop died in Baltimore, Maryland in September 1941 — and Joe Biden wasn’t born until November 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the GOP said.

