President Joe Biden has yet again taken a stumble up the stairs of Air Force One as he heads home from his European trip in Helsinki.

Biden, 80, had made his way about halfway up the steps of the presidential plane at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport in the Finnish capital when he appeared to lose his footing before bracing for a fall.

But the octogenarian president recovered, clenching to the handrail and recouping his composure to continue the rest of the way up.

Finally standing at the top of the stairs, Biden turned to wave at the onlookers as the plane made its way to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Biden had spent the last few days in Europe for the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, before a meeting with Nordic leaders.

This isn’t the first time the president has had difficulty with the stairs leading to the presidential plane. On the recent flight Biden appeared to be using a shorter set of stairs than previously.

