President Joe Biden gathered with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia on Wednesday for a special roundtable meeting to respond to the deadly explosions that took place in Poland.

The White House brought in members of the media for access to the meeting, attempting to demonstrate that Biden was in control and leading the global response to the crisis.

Poland said a Russian-made missile fell in the country, killing two people, according to the Associated Press.

The hastily organized roundtable meeting at the location of the G20 summit was announced in response to the news, and the media was organized to mark the occasion.

While the press expected Biden to address the crisis, he did not, simply staring into the cameras for about 30 seconds before his handlers asked the press to leave.

When one reporter asked the president if he could reveal what he had learned about the explosions, Biden replied simply, “No.”

The White House went live from the meeting to broadcast the video on social media, but it was muted throughout and was cut short 24 seconds after it went live.

READ MORE