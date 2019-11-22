NEW YORK POST:

Joe Biden shut down a reporter for asking what he called a “classless” question about his son Hunter allegedly fathering a child with a woman in Arkansas.

The Democratic presidential hopeful was asked Thursday about a DNA test that, according to court papers, confirmed Hunter is the father of a 15-month-old child.

The baby’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a paternity suit against the former vice president’s son in May.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report, and court filing, out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked at a press conference.