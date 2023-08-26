Joe Biden Smirks at Donald Trump Mugshot: ‘Handsome Guy’

REPORTER: “Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet?”



BIDEN: “I did see on television”



REPORTER: “What’d you think?”



BIDEN: “Handsome guy”



pic.twitter.com/hs2Ou8Lthu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

President Joe Biden smirked when asked about former President Donald Trump’s mugshot and joked the Republican presidential frontrunner is a “handsome guy.” “Have you seen Donald Trump’s mug shot yet?” a reporter asked Biden on Friday. “I did see it on television,” he responded. “What’d you think?” the reporter followed up. “Handsome guy,” Biden joked. “Wonderful guy.”

Trump had his mugshot taken Friday evening when he surrendered himself into custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. Biden fundraised online the same day Trump was arrested, calling it “a “great day” to donate to his campaign. Trump’s mugshot immediately made waves at home and abroad. Trump used the opportunity to return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, by posting his mugshot and a link to his website. Conservatives praised Trump’s return to X and spoke up in support of the former president as he had his mugshot taken. The mugshot also dominated the front page of major newspapers throughout the nation, as Breitbart News reported.

