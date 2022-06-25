Breitbart

President Joe Biden signed a gun control package Saturday, noting that he was pleased to sign it but “there’s much more work to do.” Fox News reports Biden signed the legislation and said, “This bill doesn’t do everything I want. It does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives. I know there’s much more work to do. And I’m never going to give up.” The New York Times quoted Biden as saying, “God willing, it’s going to save a lot of lives.” Breitbart News noted that the gun control package, pushed by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), expands background checks for some gun buyers, uses taxpayer money to incentivize states to enact red flag laws, and broadens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list by using domestic violence statutes to cover dating relationships. It also focuses on straw purchases and gun trafficking, two things that had nothing to do with Uvalde, Buffalo, Parkland, Las Vegas, Orlando, or Sandy Hook. On Wednesday former President Donald Trump warned that Cornyn was helping “radical left Democrats” secure gun control. The gun control package was opposed by the NRA, Gun Owners of America, and numerous other gun rights organizations.

