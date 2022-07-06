Breitbart – JOHN NOLTE

Because he hates Americans, President Joe Biden is shipping much-needed American oil to foreign countries, including… China. The whole idea of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which is owned by the U.S. government, specifically the U.S. Department of Energy, is to hold on to about 700 million barrels of oil in the event of an emergency or disruption. But now, because His Fraudulency Joe Biden has closed pipelines, killed oil and gas leases, refused to allow refining to expand, and has gone to war with affordable energy; the SPR is releasing about a million gallons a day into the U.S. economy. Instead of doing something permanent and useful; instead of solving the crisis he created (that put a gallon of gas over five dollars), he’s looking to steady gas prices his collapsing poll numbers by squandering our reserves. That’s bad enough, so bad the SPR is now at its lowest level since 1986.

