Biden on Thursday announced that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. of Texas would serve the party as vice chairs.

“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” Biden said in a release. “I know they will get the job done.”

Jaime Harrison — a longtime Democratic Party official and fundraising powerhouse who failed in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham — is Joe Biden’s choice to lead the national party, the president-elect announced Thursday.

Harrison is expected to be elected without any significant opposition when the Democratic National Committee convenes next Thursday in a virtual session, a day after Biden is inaugurated.

The 44-year-old Harrison comes to the top job with strong support from state party chairs around the country and from House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn, a close Biden ally and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress. On Thursday, Clyburn said his protégé, who has referred to the congressman as his “political dad,” has life and experience that “have uniquely prepared him for this moment and this mission.”

Harrison is also Black, giving Biden a boost in his pledge to assemble a racially and ethnically diverse Cabinet and leadership team.

