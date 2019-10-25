NEW YORK POST:

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden said in an interview that he would not allow any of his children to work in the White House if he is elected president.

The Democratic candidate told “60 Minutes” that it’s “improper” to have the president’s children sitting in on cabinet meetings.

“I can just tell you this, that if I’m president, get elected president, my children are not gonna have offices in the White House,” Biden said.

“My children are not gonna sit in on cabinet meetings.”

Biden told the network that having family members as part of the administration is “just simply improper.”

“You should make it clear to the American public that everything you’re doing is for them — for them,” he said.

“And the idea that you’re gonna have — go to the extent that he has gone to have our, you know — his — his children, his son-in-law, etc., engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about.”