President Joe Biden said he “met alone” with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was vice president because it was inappropriate for former President Barack Obama to meet with him.

While speaking in Chicago about his failing economy and plan to revive it, Biden told the crowd a story about his lengthy experience with Xi, the head of the Chinese Communist Party, which has tentacles throughout Biden family business deals.

“I was on the Tibetan plateau with Xi Jinping. I traveled 17,000 miles with him. I spoke with him and it started when I was vice president and he was the vice president. We knew he was going to be the successor,” Biden said.

“It was inappropriate for Barack to spend time with him but I spent a lot of time with him,” he said. “I met alone with him, just he and I, along with a simultaneous interpreter, 68 times, 68 hours, 68 times — more than 68 hours — by the way, I turned in all my notes.”

