TRENDING POLITICS.COM

On Friday, President Joe Biden took another shot at the First Amendment when he revoked President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting free speech. In May of 2020 when President Donald Trump was in office, he signed executive order 13925 which prevented online censorship. On Friday, the Biden Administration revoked this pro-First Amendment order in the following statement: “The following Presidential actions are revoked: Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship), Executive Order 13933 of June 26, 2020 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence), Executive Order 13934 of July 3, 2020 (Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes), Executive Order 13964 of December 10, 2020 (Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence), Executive Order 13978 of January 18, 2021 (Building the National Garden of American Heroes), and Executive Order 13980 of January 18, 2021 (Protecting Americans From Overcriminalization Through Regulatory Reform).” When he signed the executive order back in 2020, former President Trump explained that “free speech is the bedrock of American democracy. Our Founding Fathers protected this sacred right with the First Amendment to the Constitution. The freedom to express and debate ideas is the foundation for all of our rights as a free people.”

READ MORE AT TRENDING POLITICS.COM