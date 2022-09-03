President Joe Biden wants to spend $13.7 billion more in aid to Ukraine as his massive slush fund already approved by Congress earlier this year is running dry.

Biden’s request to Congress is part of an overall $47.1 billion emergency spending package of more funds to fight the coronavirus and monkeypox, according to the Associated Press, citing anonymous sources.

Biden has spent roughly three-quarters of the $40 billion approved by Congress in May, officials told the Associated Press, and he wants to spend $13.7 billion more.

The additional funds would not only fund equipment and intelligence support but “direct budgetary support for Ukraine,” the report notes.

Using the existing $40 billion, Biden continues announcing multi-billion dollar packages to fund weapons and ammo, surface-to-air missile systems, counter-drone technology, and drones.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Biden announced a three billion dollar aid package to Ukraine in an effort to signal to Russia and the rest of the world that the United States continued to back their independence from Russia.

“The people of Ukraine, all our defenders highly appreciate America’s unwavering support,” Zelensky wrote on social media, thanking Biden for the support. “Together we will win!”

