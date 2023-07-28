Joe Biden: Republicans May Decide to Impeach Me Because Inflation is Coming Down

Gatewaypundit

pic.twitter.com/DEMGpnxTdr — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 28, 2023

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc in Auburn, Maine. Biden absurdly claimed, “Wages are up after being adjusted for inflation.” Real wages are down 3% since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021. He also claimed he cut the national debt by $1.7 trillion. This is a brazen lie.

Biden cracked a joke about an impeachment inquiry being floated by Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans. “Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for now that inflation is coming down. Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it is coming down. I don’t know. I love that one, uh, anyway, that’s another story…” Biden said. Biden’s arrogance is astounding.

