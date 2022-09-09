President Joe Biden’s deputies have released a regulation to accelerate the inflow and naturalization of migrants who rely on taxpayer-funded welfare and government aid.

The welcome regulation supersedes the reform established by President Donald Trump, which denied residency and green cards to migrants classified as a “public charge” because they could not earn a living in the United States.

The regulation reflects the bipartisan establishment’s eagerness to favor foreigners over Americans, and also to import more workers, consumers, and renters regardless of the economic impact on Americans’ productivity, pocketbooks, and civic stability.

“This action ensures fair and humane treatment of legal immigrants and their U.S. citizen family members,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the pro-migration zealot who runs the department of Homeland Security for Biden. “We will not penalize individuals for choosing to access the health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them,” he added.

