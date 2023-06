Joe and Jill Biden on Friday traveled to Elm City, North Carolina to tour Nash Community College.

🚨BREAKING: Biden Responds To Trump’s Indictment



"I have not spoken to [AG Merrick Garland] at all. I'm not gonna speak with him and I have no comment." says Biden. pic.twitter.com/PFU8qpaJhZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 9, 2023

Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his weaponized DOJ after Trump was indicted on federal charges as he departed for North Carolina.

The DOJ indicted Biden’s 2024 political opponent.

Trump was indicted on 37 charges by a Florida grand jury in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

