Former Vice President Joe Biden leaned heavily on the legacy of his old running mate, President Barack Obama, during a campaign appearance on Saturday.

Prior to the rally, the campaign aired a video of Obama praising Biden in 2017 and awarding his own vice president a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“I heard you playing the tape of my buddy,” Biden said, speaking to the audience in Columbia, South Carolina, and apologized, “My buddy… I shouldn’t be so casual — President of the United States Barack Obama!”

During his campaign speech, Biden recalled the 2015 racist church shooting in South Carolina, when Obama attended the funeral and sang “Amazing Grace” to the congregation.

“I watched my buddy Barack stand up there, I watched him talk, and he talked about we have to find that Amazing Grace,” Biden said,

Biden also referred to Obama’s Charleston eulogy for the slain, as he spoke about employment discrimination.