Joe Biden Received $40,000 in China Money Again Disguised as Loan Repayment

Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered CEFC China Energy Co. money in 2017 from the account of his brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law, Sara Biden, once again in the form of a personal check labeled as a “loan repayment,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) uncovered Wednesday in a newly released bank records memorandum.

The revelation is the second instance Joe Biden personally accepted a suspicious personal check from his brother James, who was involved in the Biden family’s overseas business ventures. Joe Biden has denied any involvement in Biden family business ventures at least nine times.

The discovery justifies concerns raised by Republicans that the Biden business compromised Joe Biden. It also lends further credence to the impeachment inquiry into the president.

READ MORE