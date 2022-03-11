Breitbart

President Joe Biden complained Friday he was “sick” of Americans blaming him for inflation instead of the coronavirus pandemic or Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m sick of this stuff… The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money,” Biden said angrily. “Simply. Not. True.” The President made his remarks at a Democrat policy retreat to Democrats in Philadelphia in a rambling speech about issues facing his presidency. “Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” Biden said, pointing to the latest inflation reports. The President is suffering from terrible ratings on the economy due to his failure to address inflation. Sixty-three percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the issue of inflation and rising prices, according to a recent poll, including 54 percent who strongly disapprove. During his speech, Biden falsely blamed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for causing gas prices to rise in 2022, starting in January. “From the moment he put his over 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, the price of gasoline in January went up 75 cents,” he said, referring to Putin. Prices rose about eight cents per gallon in January and did not spike until March when Putin significantly escalated his war in Ukraine.

