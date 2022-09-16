Joe Biden Rages Against Republicans Transporting Migrants to Democrat Elites: ‘It’s Un-American’

President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed his frustration with Republican governors sending migrants from the Southern border to Democrat-run cities, calling their actions “Un-American.”

“Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said. “What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless”

The president spoke at the Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala celebrating the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden reacted to the news Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew a group of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and that Texas Gov. Greg Abbot sent a busload of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, DC.

He defended his administration’s immigration system, blaming Republicans for getting in the way.

