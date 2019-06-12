USA TODAY:

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that he’ll cure cancer if he’s elected president.

Speaking at a campaign stop in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Tuesday he discussed losing loved ones before making his promise.

“A lot of you understand what loss is and when loss occurs, you know that people come up to you and tell you ‘I understand’ if you lose a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a family member,” he said. “That’s why I’ve worked so hard in my career to make sure that — I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we’re gonna cure cancer.”

The statement drew applause from the audience.

Biden has taken the lead on cancer issues before. He lost his eldest son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer, in 2015. The former vice president was tasked with leading President Barack Obama’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative to find a cure for cancer in the last year of the Obama administration.