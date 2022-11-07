President Joe Biden told a climate activist on Sunday he would not allow any new drilling in the United States, just days after he complained that oil companies are not drilling enough.

“No more drilling. There is no more drilling,” Biden said, speaking to a climate activist as he finished up a rally in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY). “I haven’t formed any new drilling.”

A young woman standing front and center held up a sign protesting Biden for allowing drilling on federal lands.

The activist responded to Biden by noting there is still offshore drilling in the Antarctic and off of the Gulf of Mexico.

“That was before I was president,” Biden said. “We’re trying to work on that — get that done.”

Biden’s comment to the climate activist differed from his statements on Wednesday when he blamed oil companies for not drilling enough.

“We haven’t slowed them down at all. They should be drilling more than they’re doing now,” he said at a rally in New Mexico. “If they were drilling more, we’d have more relief at the pump.”

