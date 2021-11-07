Pictured: Biden with Camilla and Liz Truss

The Daily Mail:

An informed source has told The Mail on Sunday that Camilla was taken aback to hear President Joe Biden break wind as they made polite small talk at the global climate change gathering in Glasgow last week at Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

President Joe Biden met Duchess of Cornwall during reception on Monday

They made polite small talk and Camilla was shocked to hear Biden break wind

Reception was hours after Biden appeared to doze off at COP26 opening

He is supposed to be committed to reducing emissions – but when President Joe Biden produced a little natural gas of his own at the COP26 summit, it was audible enough to make the Duchess of Cornwall blush.

‘It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,’ the source said. ‘Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.’

Just hours earlier, the 78-year-old – nicknamed ‘Sleepy Joe’ by Donald Trump – had appeared to doze off during the opening addresses, prompting more questions from his political rivals over his fitness for office.

This is not the first time that Biden has faced claims that he broke wind. In May 2020, Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr, posted a video clip of Biden containing a suspicious noise while live-streaming an exchange with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

However, a separate video which circulated last month – and was briefly trending on Twitter under #Fartgate – was found to have been doctored to include fake flatulence.

Trump Sr is considering running in the 2024 Presidential race. After a year in the White House, Biden’s approval ratings are at rock bottom, with polls putting his predecessor two percentage points ahead.

