Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden now supports President Trump’s ban on travel from China.

The day after Trump announced the ban in late January, Biden posted a tweet claiming actions need to be taken in the name of “science,” and not with Trump’s alleged “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.”

During a campaign event in Fort Madison, Iowa, on January 31, Biden referred to the action as “hysterical xenophobia,” according to Grabien.

But now, Biden’s campaign said he supports the ban.

“Joe Biden supports travel bans that are guided by medical experts, advocated by public health officials, and backed by a full strategy,” Kate Bedingfeld, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told CNN.

“Science supported this ban, therefore he did too.”

Bedingfeld contended Biden’s “xenophobia” allegation was referring to Trump calling it the “Chinese virus,” not the travel ban.

But Trump didn’t connect the virus with China until March 17.

