President Joe Biden continued pushing a new White House talking point that claimed his $3.5 trillion spending agenda actually cost “zero dollars.” “My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,” a post from Biden’s Twitter account read on Saturday. His message argued money was currently “wasted” on “tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion” and need to be redistributed to American workers. “And it adds zero dollars to the national debt,” he added. The audacious talking point has raised questions from budget and spending hawks, as Biden’s own budget officials have estimated that his agenda would raise the national debt by nearly $1.4 trillion over ten years, according to the Associated Press. Although there is not any official text for Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the budget resolution framework (the legislative vehicle for his bill) allows up to $1.75 trillion of new borrowing that is not paid for with more taxes, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

