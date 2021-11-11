President Joe Biden marveled at the high cost of gas on Wednesday, without offering any solutions for lowering prices.

“Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas?” Biden said. “In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon.”

The president spoke about gas prices during an event at the Port of Baltimore to celebrate the passage of his $1.3 trillion infrastructure bill.

“People are feeling it. They’re feeling it,” Biden said, speaking at length about supply chain disruptions and the higher cost of goods.

Biden defended the higher cost of goods, arguing that thanks to trillions of dollars of government spending that he signed, more Americans had money to spend, adding to demand for goods.

“Everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread costs more,” Biden said. “And it’s worrisome even though wages are going up.”

Read more at Breitbart