Joe Biden Longed for Donald Trump Prosecution over January 6

President Joe Biden longed for his Department of Justice (DOJ) to take action and prosecute former President Donald Trump over what transpired on January 6, 2021 — a wish that came to fruition this week, over a year after reports of Biden’s initial complaints on the matter.

In April 2022, the New York Times delved into the priorities of Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration, the latter of which had been hoping Garland would be more aggressive and take more decisive action to target Trump for January 6. According to the Times’ report, Biden had “confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments.”

“And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6,” according to the report. At the time, Garland said they would “do the right thing” and “follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

“Still, Democrats’ increasingly urgent calls for the Justice Department to take more aggressive action highlight the tension between the frenetic demands of politics and the methodical pace of one of the biggest prosecutions in the department’s history,” the Times continued.

