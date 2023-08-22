Joe Biden Lies, Tells Maui Fire Survivors He Has a Sense of ‘What It’s Like to Lose a Home’

Biden does a hit-and-run visit to the site of the catastrophic Maui fire and wheels out his disgusting lie about “losing his house in a fire”.



President Joe Biden compared a small kitchen fire at his home in Delaware 19 years ago to the devastation in Lahaina, Maui, telling victims he had a sense of what it was like to “lose a home.” “I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home,” he said while at the Lahaina Civic Center. “To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ‘67 Corvette, and my cat.

But all kidding aside, I watched the firefighters, the way they responded…And they ran into flames to save my wife and save my family. Not a joke,” he added. An Associated Press article from August 2, 2004, on the fire called it “small” and “contained to the kitchen.” It was under control in 20 minutes, according to the fire company chief.

