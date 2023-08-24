Joe Biden Lies About Debate Questions in Social Media Posts

President Joe Biden lied in social media posts about the questions posed to Republican presidential candidates in Wednesday night’s first primary debate, creating a false set of questions in a fake video. Biden’s questions were: “Raise your hand if you’ll ban abortion”; “Raise your hand if you’ll cut Social Security”; aise your hand if you’re a climate denier”; “Raise your hand if you’re going to support Trump.” The video shows these questions as captions below a video loop of Republican candidates raising their hands to answer an actual question posed at the debate — namely, which of the contenders would support Donald Trump if he won the party’s nomination after being convicted in a court of law.

(Trump faces two state and two federal criminal indictments, which many Republican voters consider political in nature.) Ironically, Gov. Chris Christie (R) is included among the Republicans supposedly raising their hands, though he made clear in the debate that he was raising a finger in objection, not raising his hand in assent. Biden’s post appeared on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. The Biden White House has pushed tech companies to police “misinformation” or “disinformation,” an effort that is now the subject of a federal First Amendment lawsuit.

