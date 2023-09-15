Joe Biden is slammed for lying that he taught political theory at the University of Pennsylvania for four years – despite serving as honorary professor for two and never teaching a single class

President Joe Biden made a bizarre claim in a speech that he’d taught political theory at an Ivy League university – despite only serving there as a visiting fellow and honorary professor.

Biden, at 80, the nation’s oldest-ever president, was speaking at Prince George Community College in Maryland Thursday for an economic address he meant to contrast what he calls ‘Bidenomics’ with the police of predecessor Donald Trump.

At one point, however, the president turned his speech to a common theme, that Democracy is ‘under attack’ when he suddenly discussed his time at the University of Pennsylvania.

‘We got to fight for it,’ Biden said. ”I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear, every generation has to fight for Democracy.’

However, while Biden served from 2017 to 2019 as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Professor of the Practice, there is no record of him teaching classes.

It is his latest stretch of the truth and comes days after the White House dodged whether the president was ‘making things up’.

