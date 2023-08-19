Joe Biden is slammed for ‘backdoor violation of the Second Amendment’ after 122 gun dealers were stripped of their licenses by the ATF

Gun dealers have lost their licenses this year at an unprecedented rate, with critics accusing Joe Biden of undermining the Second Amendment by stealth.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has revoked the licenses of 122 gun dealers in the fiscal year that began in October.

The previous fiscal year the figure was 90, and in 2021 it was only 27.Since records of revocations began in 2013, the ATF never revoked more than 81 dealers’ licenses, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.Critics of the ATF’s newly-found muscle argue that it attacks largely lawful gun dealers who often provide valuable assistance to law enforcement when trying to track firearms used in crimes.

