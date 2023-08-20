Joe Biden is quietly selling off Trump’s border wall as unused parts are sold at auction for MILLIONS of dollars in profit: President rushes to sell as bill forces him to EXTEND migrant barrier

The Biden administration is quietly selling off parts of Donald Trump’s border wall to try to thwart Republicans who want to force it to be extended. A website called GovPlanet, which offers online auctions for military surplus, listed hundreds of unused parts of the southern barrier in recent months. Since April 81 steel square structural tubes – which would have been used within the wall’s 30ft panels – have been sold for a profit of $2million. On Tuesday officials sold over 700 28ft hollow beams in five separate lots for $212 each.

Over a dozen are also up for grabs at auctions over the next two Tuesdays. It comes despite the Democrat-led Senate voting through part of a Republican-sponsored bill that would bring about extending the wall. Meanwhile most Americans support completing it, according to a DailyMail.com/TIPP poll that shows broad support for the Trump policy.

