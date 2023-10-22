Joe Biden is not up for the Israel-Hamas war challenge — but at least he’s awake for it

Desperate for good news in a world ready to explode, I found a report about growing concern among White House officials to be oddly uplifting.

Beyond the fact that misery loves company, the report temporarily eased my worries that the entire Biden administration is asleep at the switch as the world burns.

Axios writers Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen find that US officials believe “this confluence of crises poses epic concern and historic danger.”

They add, “Officials tell us that inside the White House, this was the heaviest, most chilling week since President Biden took office just over 1,000 days ago.”

The authors also write that former Defense Secretary Robert Gates told them “America is facing the most crises since World War II ended 78 years ago.”

It is a measure of how grim things are — and my low expectations of Biden — that the fact his team is alarmed passes for relatively good news.

READ MORE